BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song

Musician Nick Lee clapped back at a fan who criticized BTS’ Jimin’s new song, on which Nick has worked as well. Jimin came out with the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 on March 14th along with the stunning music video.

The song was instantly successful, sweeping the iTunes charts in over 100 countries and other major charts as well. However, not all fans were happy with the choices made in the production of the song and shared their thoughts on social media.

One such fan expressed their distaste for the choir and brass sounds used in the instrumentals. They compared the choir and brass to the ones they used to play on their childhood keyboard and claimed that the brass sounds were fake. They added that these production choices made the song sound “cheap.”

Nick then posted a celebratory post on Instagram where the screenshot was one of the images. He captioned it, saying: “Set me free pt. 2 by Jimin of @bts.bighitofficial OUT NOW!! I did additional production & (real) horns on it. thank u so much Jimin and @pdogg428 for making an amazing song and letting me be a part.”