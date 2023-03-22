Rain lashes parts of Karachi

— Geo.tv

Karachiites woke up to pleasant weather on Wednesday as rain lashed parts of the city early morning.

Areas that receive heavy showers include North Nazimabad, II Chundrigarh Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauher, Orangi Town, Federal B Area, Water Pump, Aisha Manzil, Landhi, Korangi, Malir and Lyari.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that rain clouds, hovering over the Arabian Sea, will move towards the metropolis which may cause heavy showers in the next couple of hours along Sindh's coastal belt.



According to the PMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected with thunderstorms in Badin, Thatta, and Hyderabad.

The PMD said that rain clouds are moving towards Karachi from Balochistan.

In an advisory issued earlier this week, the PMD informed that a strong westerly wave is expected to enter Pakistan from 21st March and is likely to grip most parts of the country on 22nd March.



Under the influence of this weather system, scattered rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from 21st to 23rd March.

It had also advised all concerned authorities to remain “ALERT” to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.