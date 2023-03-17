 
pakistan
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Nature pelts Karachi with hailstones amid light rain

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

— Madiha Batool

KARACHI: Several areas in the metropolis received light rain along with moderate hail on Friday.

According to reports, Orangi, Surjani, New Karachi, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauher, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Port Qasim areas received light rain under the influence of a westerly wave.

A weather expert told Geo News that rain clouds are formed in the city's South-South East.

People from Malir's Model Colony also reported hail and heavy rain in the area.

Why did Karachi receive hailstorm?

According to weather expert Jawad Memon, thunderclouds formed at high altitudes under the westerly wind system.

“Temperature at the upper level is very low at this time turning raindrops turn into ice crystals,” he said.

Memon added that these ice crystals are causing a hailstorm in Karachi areas.

