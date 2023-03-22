High-powered JIT to probe PTI 'attack' on judicial complex

Former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters stand atop a damaged police van outside a court in Islamabad on March 18, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to form a high-powered joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack on the judicial complex and law enforcement agencies by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters when Imran Khan was directed to appear in court, reported The News.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government decided to form a JIT to investigate the violent attacks by armed groups on police and courts and take legal action against the PTI, its leadership and workers for challenging the writ of the state.

Islamabad police had registered a first information report (FIR) against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders on March 18 for their alleged involvement in attacking cops, setting ablaze vehicles and destroying property.

Last week, when the PTI chief arrived at the judicial complex to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case, protesters attacked the law enforcement agencies and damaged property preventing Khan from appearing before the court.

As per the publication, the JIT will include senior officers of the interior ministry, police and intelligence agencies. It will investigate the attack and injuries inflicted on the police at the Federal Judicial Complex and submit its report within seven days.

The JIT will gather facts about the petrol bomb attacks as well as the participation of militants of proscribed organisations in the attack on the judicial complex.

It will also investigate who fired teargas shells on the police and who provided them with those.

The JIT will also determine those responsible for inciting the public against the state institutions. The government will take legal action against the culprits in the light of the report.