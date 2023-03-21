 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

PDM calls for action against ‘PTI attack on judicial complex’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (from left), Pakistan Poeples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (from left), Pakistan Poeples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — a 13-party ruling alliance — on Monday called for strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  (PTI) for its alleged attack on the Federal Judicial Complex and the security personnel during the party’s chairman Imran Khan’s appearance before a local court in the Toshakhana case.

Ahead of the PTI chief's appearance before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on March 18, fierce clashes erupted between PTI supporters and the security personnel. Khan had claimed that the government planned either to assassinate or arrest him inside the judicial complex.

According to an official statement, the decision was made during a six-hour-long meeting of the heads of the component parties of the PDM with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The high-level huddle was summoned after the premier's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. 

Officials, privy to the meeting, said that Maryam held a detailed meeting with PM Shehbaz and discussed the party’s future strategy to deal with the PTI chairman.

In its declaration, the ruling alliance strongly condemned the attacks on the police and Rangers personnel who were complying with the court’s orders on the direction of the PTI chairman and termed it “unacceptable” — the claims rejected by the ousted premier who was removed from power via a no-confidence vote in April last year.

Expressed solidarity with the officers and jawan of the state institutions, the meeting resolved that strict action should be taken against the law-breaking elements as per the law. The session also termed the attacks on the law enforcers as enmity with the state which cannot be tolerated.

“The entire nation witnessed that the PTI is not a political party but a group of trained militants,” the declaration read, adding that in view of the evidence and proofs, it was decided to take action in this regard as per the law. 

More to come...

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan urges top judge to probe into 'assassination plots’ against him

Imran Khan urges top judge to probe into 'assassination plots’ against him
Light rain, dust storm hit Karachi

Light rain, dust storm hit Karachi
PPP rejects Sindh local govt by-election schedule

PPP rejects Sindh local govt by-election schedule
PTI leader, seven others killed in KP rocket attack

PTI leader, seven others killed in KP rocket attack
Mahira Khan reveals name of political party that wins her heart

Mahira Khan reveals name of political party that wins her heart
Court extends suspension of Imran’s arrest warrants in judge threatening case

Court extends suspension of Imran’s arrest warrants in judge threatening case
Electioneering being denied ahead of April 30 polls in Punjab: Imran Khan

Electioneering being denied ahead of April 30 polls in Punjab: Imran Khan
Ramadan 2023: When will holy month start in Pakistan?

Ramadan 2023: When will holy month start in Pakistan?
Office timings for Ramadan 2023

Office timings for Ramadan 2023
KP elections delay: PTI seeks contempt proceedings against governor

KP elections delay: PTI seeks contempt proceedings against governor
PM picks apart PTI's 'disgusting' smear drive against army chief

PM picks apart PTI's 'disgusting' smear drive against army chief
Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi arrested for 'misbehaving with police'

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi arrested for 'misbehaving with police'