PTI leader, seven others killed in KP rocket attack

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan presents PTI flag to Atif Jadoon Khan in this file Photo: — Social media

Police say incident seemed to be linked to old enmity.

Jadoon Khan's vehicle was targeted with RPGs.

Vehicle caught fire following rocket attack.

At least eight people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District Chairman Atif Jadoon Khan, were killed when unidentified assailants targeted their vehicle with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) near Havelian, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The attackers ambushed Jadoon’s vehicle near Langra area of Abbottabad District when he, along with seven other people, was on his way home after offering fateha in a nearby village, said the police.



According to the police officials, the incident seemed to be linked to an old enmity.

Sources privy to the matter said the vehicle was targeted with the RPGs, adding that the vehicle caught fire following the rocket attack.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medicolegal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jadoon, after winning the election as an independent candidate, had joined the Imran Khan-led PTI.

Contrary to the sources’ claim, the police, however, said that the PTI leader was killed in a firing incident.

More to come...