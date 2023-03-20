 
pakistan
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI leader, seven others killed in KP rocket attack

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan presents PTI flag to Atif Jadoon Khan in this file Photo: — Social media
Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan presents PTI flag to Atif Jadoon Khan in this file Photo: — Social media 

  • Police say incident seemed to be linked to old enmity.
  • Jadoon Khan's vehicle was targeted with RPGs.
  • Vehicle caught fire following rocket attack.

At least eight people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District Chairman Atif Jadoon Khan, were killed when unidentified assailants targeted their vehicle with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) near Havelian, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The attackers ambushed Jadoon’s vehicle near Langra area of Abbottabad District when he, along with seven other people, was on his way home after offering fateha in a nearby village, said the police.

According to the police officials, the incident seemed to be linked to an old enmity.

Sources privy to the matter said the vehicle was targeted with the RPGs, adding that the vehicle caught fire following the rocket attack.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medicolegal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jadoon, after winning the election as an independent candidate, had joined the Imran Khan-led PTI.

Contrary to the sources’ claim, the police, however, said that the PTI leader was killed in a firing incident.

More to come...

More From Pakistan:

PPP rejects Sindh local govt by-election schedule

PPP rejects Sindh local govt by-election schedule
Mahira Khan reveals name of political party that wins her heart

Mahira Khan reveals name of political party that wins her heart
Court extends suspension of Imran’s arrest warrants in judge threatening case

Court extends suspension of Imran’s arrest warrants in judge threatening case
Electioneering being denied ahead of April 30 polls in Punjab: Imran Khan

Electioneering being denied ahead of April 30 polls in Punjab: Imran Khan
Ramadan 2023: When will holy month start in Pakistan?

Ramadan 2023: When will holy month start in Pakistan?
Office timings for Ramadan 2023

Office timings for Ramadan 2023
KP elections delay: PTI seeks contempt proceedings against governor

KP elections delay: PTI seeks contempt proceedings against governor
PM picks apart PTI's 'disgusting' smear drive against army chief

PM picks apart PTI's 'disgusting' smear drive against army chief
Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi arrested for 'misbehaving with police'

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi arrested for 'misbehaving with police'
Police given 'free hand' to establish writ of state: Mohsin Naqvi

Police given 'free hand' to establish writ of state: Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan reaches out to US Democratic party leader after his meeting with Imran

Pakistan reaches out to US Democratic party leader after his meeting with Imran
US Centcom chief confident of Pakistan's nuclear security procedures

US Centcom chief confident of Pakistan's nuclear security procedures