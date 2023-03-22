 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were childhood sweethearts
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were childhood sweethearts

Recently, actor Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik shared a post on Instagram that left fans wonder that the latter might have finalized her divorce with the actor.

Taking it to her social media, Avantika dropped a video of Miley Cyrus dancing to her song which had a caption written on it that read: “Divorce was the best thing for her.” She not only just shared the video, but also wrote: “Not only her…#just saying.”

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?

Khan and his wife were childhood sweethearts. They dated each other for around eight year and then finally got married in 2011. The duo welcomed baby girl Imara in 2014. However, their relationship didn’t work out well and they parted ways in 2019.

This latest post shared by Malik has left people speculate if she has confirmed her and Imran’s divorce.

Netizens are sharing their thoughts on this post. One of them wrote: “TBH it did wonders for her she owns one of the most popular high end restaurant in South Bombay MIZU which is a famous celeb outing spot too.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “It’s better to part ways than be bitter the whole life.”

Imran has maintained his silence over the matter and has not uttered a word about their relationship.

In 2021, Imran Khan reportedly started dating Lekha Washington. On the other hand, rumours had it that Avantika Maik is also dating Sahib Singh Lamba, reports IndianExpress.

More From Showbiz:

Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah

Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah
'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey

'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey
Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit

Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video
Kareena Kapoor 'leaves a bit of her heart' in Africa as her vacation ends

Kareena Kapoor 'leaves a bit of her heart' in Africa as her vacation ends
Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru': See poster

Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru': See poster
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's first encounter: 'It didn't happen instantly'

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's first encounter: 'It didn't happen instantly'
Shabana Azmi remembers late actors Om Puri, Satish Kaushik: Watch video

Shabana Azmi remembers late actors Om Puri, Satish Kaushik: Watch video
Spotify moves to swing axe on Bollywood songs

Spotify moves to swing axe on Bollywood songs
Twitter lashes out at PML-N senator for attacking Mahira Khan

Twitter lashes out at PML-N senator for attacking Mahira Khan
Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch
Salman Khan sings film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new track 'Jee Rahe The Hum'

Salman Khan sings film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new track 'Jee Rahe The Hum'