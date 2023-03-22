 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

'Bawaal' is directed by National Award Winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Bawaal that was slated to release on April 7 has been postponed till October.

The production company Nadiadwala Grandson’s shared the news through their twitter handle revealing the new release date of the film.

They wrote: “National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn JanhviKapoor.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari, who is a National Award winning filmmaker, has directed the film under the banner of Nadiadwala Granson.

Bawaal was announced back in April 2022. The film has been shot in India’s Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. Later on, the team travelled to Amsterdam, Poland, Netherlands for photography. The shoot of the movie was wrapped up in August last year therefore, the makers announced to release the film in April 2023. But now it has been delayed for sometime. 

As per the IMDB synopsis, Bawaal focuses on the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl of her locality. He wishes to marry her as that way his social position will expectedly rise, reports IndianExpress. 

