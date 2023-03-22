 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Stranger Things' creators leave fans 'traumatized' with major clue from season 5

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Netflix Stranger Things creators leave fans traumatized with major clue from season 5
Netflix 'Stranger Things' creators leave fans 'traumatized' with major clue from season 5

Netflix Stranger Things creators left the fans "traumatized" after dropping intense clue from the fifth and final season of the series.

The season 4 the hit Netflix series concluded on an important cliffhanger with Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown, Will Byers played by Noah Schnapp and their friends faced the aftermath of the destruction caused by Vecna played by Jamie Campbell Bower in Hawkins.

The creators on the sci-fi series Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer also known as the Duffer Brothers, have been careful about not giving away too much of the story, however, a huge clue has just been unveiled.

On Tuesday, March 21, the official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers shared a tweet that read "Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids."

After this tweet many fans admitted that they already feel ‘traumatized’ by this juicy tidbit, with one tweeting, ‘I’m so worried.’

"Am I supposed to feel ok after hearing this,’ someone else wrote, while another remarked, ‘Ok so what I’m hearing is Will Byers getting the screen time he deserves again but it being even more traumatizing."

Meanwhile, one fan questioned if it could mean the opposite for Will’s story, writing, "Not really sure what to make of this, but I pray it doesn’t mean Will gets no screen time AGAIN……"

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo feels excited about season 5

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo feels excited about season 5
Gwyneth Paltrow gets trolled over her serial killer look amid her ski trial

Gwyneth Paltrow gets trolled over her serial killer look amid her ski trial
Simone Ashley’s officially confirms relationship with Tino Klein: Photo

Simone Ashley’s officially confirms relationship with Tino Klein: Photo
Queen Elizabeth II's new statue to be placed in prominent London location

Queen Elizabeth II's new statue to be placed in prominent London location
Jennifer Aniston says ‘sorry’ to Adam Sandler: Here’s why

Jennifer Aniston says ‘sorry’ to Adam Sandler: Here’s why
Kate Middleton spotted dancing in unseen photo from James Middleton wedding, fans claim

Kate Middleton spotted dancing in unseen photo from James Middleton wedding, fans claim
'Shazam' star takes to Twitter amid film bombed

'Shazam' star takes to Twitter amid film bombed
'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film

'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film
Olivia Colman nearly rejected 'Great Expectations' offer

Olivia Colman nearly rejected 'Great Expectations' offer
Jason Ritter admits entered showbiz industry via father's connection

Jason Ritter admits entered showbiz industry via father's connection
Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog

Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog
Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again

Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again