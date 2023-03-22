Netflix 'Stranger Things' creators leave fans 'traumatized' with major clue from season 5

Netflix Stranger Things creators left the fans "traumatized" after dropping intense clue from the fifth and final season of the series.

The season 4 the hit Netflix series concluded on an important cliffhanger with Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown, Will Byers played by Noah Schnapp and their friends faced the aftermath of the destruction caused by Vecna played by Jamie Campbell Bower in Hawkins.

The creators on the sci-fi series Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer also known as the Duffer Brothers, have been careful about not giving away too much of the story, however, a huge clue has just been unveiled.

On Tuesday, March 21, the official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers shared a tweet that read "Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids."

After this tweet many fans admitted that they already feel ‘traumatized’ by this juicy tidbit, with one tweeting, ‘I’m so worried.’

"Am I supposed to feel ok after hearing this,’ someone else wrote, while another remarked, ‘Ok so what I’m hearing is Will Byers getting the screen time he deserves again but it being even more traumatizing."

Meanwhile, one fan questioned if it could mean the opposite for Will’s story, writing, "Not really sure what to make of this, but I pray it doesn’t mean Will gets no screen time AGAIN……"