‘Political chaos main reason for economic instability,’ says PM in Pakistan Day message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Radio Pakistan

Day dawns with 31-gun salute in Islamabad.

21-gun salute given in provincial capitals.

Special prayers offered for Pakistan's progress.



On the 83rd Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that "political chaos" was the main reason for the country's economic instability.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers but not lose sight of the challenges staring the country in the face.



“The challenges are topped by a combination of economic instability and the inability to settle the rules of the game. An environment of political chaos explains why we have failed to develop our economy on a sustainable basis,” said the PM.

The premier said that for Pakistan to “achieve great heights”, the countrymen will “have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers”.

“Let us use this day to introspect and hold ourselves to account. Only those nations that are capable of analysing their past, learning from their mistakes and making amends can achieve true glory,” said PM Shehbaz.

'Muslim leadership made a prudent decision'

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, President Arif Alvi said that the persecution of minorities, violation of human rights and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) prove that the Muslim leadership of that time made a prudent decision.

“This day also serves as a reminder to take stock of our successes and failures as a nation,” said President Alvi.

He added that Pakistan's post-independence “established state institutions”, made the country’s “defence impregnable, achieved nuclear deterrence, curbed terrorism, overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, and displayed the spirit of sacrifice and cooperation in the face of natural calamities”.

“We still have a long way to go to ensure the rule of law, strengthen democracy, reduce inequalities in our society, empower women, provide the rights of persons with disabilities, eradicate terrorism and extremism, ensure the political and economic stability of the country, and protect the human rights of our citizens,” said President Alvi.

Pakistan Day celebrations

The nation is celebrating the 83rd Pakistan Day with zeal and fervour today (March 23) with different events planned throughout the country.



The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23 in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Later, a contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent took command of Allama Iqbal’s Mausoleum in a change of guard ceremony.

While Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum in Karachi to pay respects to the father of the nation.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

However, the main show of the day the joint armed forces parade, which was being held on a limited scale this year due to austerity measures, has been called off due to bad weather.

As per the President’s Office, the parade will now be held on March 25.