Thursday Mar 23 2023
Thursday Mar 23, 2023

'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has been cleared of domestic violence charges, two months after he was dropped by network Adult Swim.

The statement from Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, reads: “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland also took to social media following the verdict saying:

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland said.

“I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.'”

Roiland added, “That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Speaking to Variety Roiland’s attorney, T. Edward Welbourn said: “I commend the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin. I’m thankful justice has prevailed.”

Voice actor, animator, writer, producer and director Mark Justin Roiland is best known as the co-creator of Adult Swim's animated series Rick and Morty, for which he voiced the central characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. He was also the co-creator of Hulu's Solar Opposites. Adult Swim and Hulu have not commented on the development.

