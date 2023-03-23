 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

The Rock's daughter Ava Raine set for first WWE match

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

The Rocks daughter Ava Raine set for first WWE match
The Rock's daughter Ava Raine set for first WWE match

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone will be fighting her first WWE match at NXT's Stand & Deliver event.

Simone, who goes by the name Ava Raine in the professional wrestling show NXT, made her TV debut last October as a member of The Schism faction.

Taking after her father, who is a ten-time WWE champion, Simone is looking to continue the family legacy in wrestling.

In the latest edition of NXT, The Schism's members (Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) were challenged to a match by Chase University's Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail and the group's new collaborator, Tyler Bate.

Raine is expected to make her debut in an eight-person match that has been booked for the Stand & Deliver event.

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, who also followed in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather in the business, has in the past expressed his pride in daughter Simone for pursuing professional wrestling.

On The Tonight Show, the WWE star and actor said: "She signed her contract with the WWE, and you know it blows my mind. First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her path, which is so important."

More From Entertainment:

Charles’ motive behind invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid bare

Charles’ motive behind invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid bare

Taylor Swift will be joining Joe Alwyn on Eras Tour, ‘they are great together’

Taylor Swift will be joining Joe Alwyn on Eras Tour, ‘they are great together’
Christina Ricci opens up about challenges to film Yellowjackets 2 with a newborn

Christina Ricci opens up about challenges to film Yellowjackets 2 with a newborn
Marvel's Victora Alonso reportedly 'blindsided' by ouster

Marvel's Victora Alonso reportedly 'blindsided' by ouster
Mindy Kaling receives National Medal of Arts from Joe Biden, ‘it didn’t feel real’

Mindy Kaling receives National Medal of Arts from Joe Biden, ‘it didn’t feel real’
Sam Neill reflects on his friendship with Robin Williams, ‘funniest yet saddest person’

Sam Neill reflects on his friendship with Robin Williams, ‘funniest yet saddest person’
Lea Michele talks of son’s hospitalization amid ‘scary health issues’

Lea Michele talks of son’s hospitalization amid ‘scary health issues’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘always’ have ‘bit of room’ at King’s Coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘always’ have ‘bit of room’ at King’s Coronation
Oscar-Nominated documentary 'All That Breathes' is now streaming on OTT

Oscar-Nominated documentary 'All That Breathes' is now streaming on OTT
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle destined to be ‘desperately unhappy’ as ex-royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle destined to be ‘desperately unhappy’ as ex-royals
Chrissy Teigen breaks down ‘familial coincidence of Esti’s name

Chrissy Teigen breaks down ‘familial coincidence of Esti’s name