Aishwarya Rai reveals she was 'removed' from one of Shah Rukh Khan films

Aishwarya Rai was removed from five other films including 'Veer Zaara'

Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was removed from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film Chalte Chalte without any explanation.

The actress revealed it during an interview with Simi Garewal. She also unveiled that it was not only Chalte Chalte; she was replaced in five other films including Veer Zaara.

Rai stated: “Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh was one of the producers in the 2003 film. Simi informed Aishwarya that King Khan also regrets replacing her in the film.

Simi also asked Aishwarya how she felt being removed from such big movies to which she replied: “See, at the time, when you have no explanation, you’re obviously completely taken aback, and confused, and hurt. You wonder about it.”

Garewal also questioned if she ever confronted the actor. The Devdas actress responded: “It’s not in my nature to. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”

As per News18, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his feelings over the same and apologized as well. He added: “I’m personally very saddened at the fact that Aishwarya was a very close friend and I have done some really marvelous films with her and we get along really well. Personally, it’s very saddening for something to reach at this level. I feel very sorry about it.”

“As a producer, my hands are tied because I’m not the only producer… We wanted to finish the film in 3-4 months. I’m sure the film would have been made with her in it also, but I think we were a little saddened by the whole affair and we thought it wasn’t meant to be."