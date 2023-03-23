 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
'Peaky Blinders' writer to pen new ‘Star Wars’ film

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will be writing the screenplay for an upcoming untitled Star Wars movie .

The news comes in the wake of original screenwriters’ departure, according to Variety.

The movie is anticipated to be among Lucasfilm’s first Star Wars film since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Veteran screenwriter Steven Knight wrote the screenplays for the films Closed Circuit, Dirty Pretty Things, and Eastern Promises, and also wrote and directed the films Locke and Hummingbird.

Knight is also one of three creators of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, a game show that has been reproduced and aired in around 160 countries globally. He is however most recognized and loved for BBC series Peaky Blinders.

The Star Wars films reportedly still active at Lucasfilm include a project from filmmaker Taika Waititi in which he is likely to star, as well as a future film from Shawn Levy who has also committed to direct Deadpool 3 and complete work on the Netflix limited series All the Light We Cannot See, which Levy developed with Knight.

