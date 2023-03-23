 
sports
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
SDSports Desk

WATCH: Haris Rauf takes PSL 2023 trophy to Wagah border

By
SDSports Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Screengrab of Haris Rauf as he poses with the PSL trophy at the Wagah border on March 23, 2023. — Twitter/@lahoreqalandars
Amidst celebrations of Pakistan Day, the coveted Supernova trophy of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League has reached the Wagah border.

Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Haris Rauf reached the border with the trophy and was accompanied by the Qalandars' young batter Tahir Baig.

Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, COO Samin Rana and DCO Aqib Javed are also attending the ceremony held at the Wagah border as special guests.

Rauf also posed for pictures with Commonwealth Gold Medalist Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem and former international cricket Abid Ali.

Fans of the side poured in their love for the Qalandars and championed their win.

In a nerve-wracking match on Saturday, the Qalandars became the first team to successfully defend their title and take the trophy home after beating Multan Sultans by one run at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Following the match, videos of Rauf crying after winning the tournament went viral, garnering him love and adulation from fans who shared the fast bowler's joy at the victory.

Earlier today, Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday became the youngest cricketer to be conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar was conferred the award by Governor Baligh Ur Rehman at an investiture ceremony held at the Punjab Governor House as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.

With the conferment of the award, Babar has become the youngest cricketer to be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz at the age of 28 for his outstanding achievements in the field of sports.

