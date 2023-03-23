 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Kartik Aaryan shares a picture from Satyaprem Ki Kattha sets
Kartik Aaryan shares a picture from Satyaprem Ki Kattha sets 

Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Satyaprem Ki Kattha these days and the actor shared a new picture from the sets which has gotten his fans worried a little bit. The Luka Chuppi actor mentioned in the caption that he had a ‘tough’ day at the film shooting.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a silhouette sort of a portrait of himself and wrote, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you. Heart wrenching day at shoot. #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune2023."

The fans of actor commented on his post, consoling him and expressing their excitement for the emotional sequence of the film. This project is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and it is all set to be released in theaters on June 9, 2023. Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. 

