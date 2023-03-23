 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

If Imran Khan wants, govt ready for 'grand political dialogue': law minister

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference on March 23, 20223, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@PTVNews
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference on March 23, 20223, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@PTVNews

  • "Imran Khan should send two people from his side to discuss things." 
  • We should not forget country is facing security challenges, minister says.
  • Simultaneous elections only viable option, says federal minister.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the coalition government is ready to hold a grand political dialogue if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan shows a willingness to bring down political heat.

“Imran Khan should send two people from his side while two people from the coalition government will sit together to discuss things,” he said addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The law minister lamented that during the four-year tenure of the PTI, they did not try to mend relations with the opposition.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also said that Pakistan is facing serious economic and security challenges as well as political upheavals, which require unanimous views among all the stakeholders, especially the political parties.

The democratic process, he added, is successfully continuing in the country and “we should refrain from paving way for any undemocratic third option”.

ECP's decision to postpone elections 'right move'

Commenting on the elections dilemma, the federal minister said that the simultaneous election for the national and four provincial assemblies is the only viable option to bring political and economic stability to the country.

Tarar, while endorsing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the date for general elections in Punjab from April 30 to October 8 — said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made the "right move" by withdrawing the election schedule.

A day, the electoral body, in a surprise development, announced the postponement of the upcoming elections in Punjab till October 8, initially scheduled to be held on April 30, citing security reasons as the major cause for the change in plan.

Supporting the ECP’s decision, the law minister mentioned that Article 254 of the Constitution provides that when any act or thing is required by the Constitution to be done within a particular period and it is not done within that period, the doing of the act or thing shall not be invalid or otherwise ineffective by reason only that it was not done within that period.

The minister further added that a digital census is underway in the country and its findings will also be compiled in the next few weeks.

He said this will address the concerns of the smaller provinces and provide a basis for delimitations of constituencies across Pakistan.

“We should not forget that the country is also facing security challenges on multiple fronts and holding elections requires the massive deployment of law enforcement agencies, which is not possible at this point in time,” he said.

— Additional input from Radio Pakistan

More From Pakistan:

‘Ramadan Mubarak’: Time for charity, forgiveness and jalebis, says Jemima Goldsmith

‘Ramadan Mubarak’: Time for charity, forgiveness and jalebis, says Jemima Goldsmith
PTI to move top court against ECP decision on Punjab elections date

PTI to move top court against ECP decision on Punjab elections date
One killed, 8 injured in Charsadda flour handout stampede

One killed, 8 injured in Charsadda flour handout stampede
Court rejects police plea for extension in Hassaan Niazi's physical remand

Court rejects police plea for extension in Hassaan Niazi's physical remand
ECP's decision saved country from major constitutional crisis: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP's decision saved country from major constitutional crisis: Marriyum Aurangzeb
PTI engages another lobbying firm in US

PTI engages another lobbying firm in US
‘Political chaos main reason for economic instability,’ says PM in Pakistan Day message

‘Political chaos main reason for economic instability,’ says PM in Pakistan Day message
Karachi receives another spell of rain

Karachi receives another spell of rain
Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day' introduced in US House of Representatives

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day' introduced in US House of Representatives
Imran Khan creating chaos, unrest in country: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan creating chaos, unrest in country: Rana Sanaullah
Martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki laid to rest

Martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki laid to rest
ECP postpones elections in Punjab citing 'security threats'

ECP postpones elections in Punjab citing 'security threats'