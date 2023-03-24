 
sports
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
AFP

Jessica Pegula powers through to Miami Open second round

By
AFP

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates to the crowd after her straight sets victory against Katherine Sebov of Canada in their first round match at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates to the crowd after her straight sets victory against Katherine Sebov of Canada in their first round match at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS: World number three Jessica Pegula got her Miami Open campaign under way with a confident 6-3, 6-1 second round win over Canada's Katherine Sebov on Thursday. 

With top-ranked Iga Swiatek having withdrawn, American Pegula is among the favourites to challenge Aryna Sabalenka for the title.

"I had to adjust my game plan a little bit in that first set and then was able to close it out pretty easily," said Pegula, a semi-finalist in Miami in 2022.

Pegula will face fellow American Danielle Collins in the second round after she beat Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

"She is someone who is pretty tough to play against and on a fast court as well, she will be going for her shots and playing aggressive. She's feisty, she competes really well. It's going to be a tough match," said Pegula.

Belgium's Elise Mertens upset eighth seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

After letting a 3-0 advantage slip in the first set, Mertens dominated as Kasatkina struggled physically, needing a medical time-out in the second set.

Spain's Paula Badosa battled to a 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-3 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund while Russian Anastasia Potapova defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3.

Kostyuk, enjoying plenty of support on the small outer court from Ukrainian fans gathered behind national flags, was never able to put her opponent under pressure.

There was no handshake from the two players at the end of the game as they left the court without acknowledging each other.

Potapova had generated some controversy and was formally warned by the WTA after wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt before a game at Indian Wells

In first round ATP action, big-hitting Czech Jiri Lehecka cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine Federico Coria.

"The conditions suit me much better than in Indian Wells,” Lehecka said.

"The surface is a bit faster and the balls are flying more. I managed it well and I am super happy to get the win," he added.

Chile's Cristian Garin beat American Marcos Giron 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and will face Argentine Sebastian Baez next.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz starts his campaign on Friday against Argentine Facundo Bagnis.

More From Sports:

Five athletes who redefined gender in sports

Five athletes who redefined gender in sports
Kylian Mbappe takes on France captaincy with promise to lead differently

Kylian Mbappe takes on France captaincy with promise to lead differently
Cristiano Ronaldo to break all-time men’s international caps record

Cristiano Ronaldo to break all-time men’s international caps record
Pakistani formula racer Enaam Ahmed aims for top spot in US racing

Pakistani formula racer Enaam Ahmed aims for top spot in US racing
New-look Pakistan bracing for competitive T20I series with Afghanistan

New-look Pakistan bracing for competitive T20I series with Afghanistan
WATCH: Haris Rauf takes PSL 2023 trophy to Wagah border

WATCH: Haris Rauf takes PSL 2023 trophy to Wagah border
Exited Manchester United in bad 'phase of career': Cristiano Ronaldo

Exited Manchester United in bad 'phase of career': Cristiano Ronaldo
WATCH: Babar Azam becomes youngest cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

WATCH: Babar Azam becomes youngest cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz
New era for France as Kylian Mbappe becomes captain

New era for France as Kylian Mbappe becomes captain
Race to buy Manchester United heats up as deadline for offers passes

Race to buy Manchester United heats up as deadline for offers passes
Injury setback for Raducanu after Miami Open defeat

Injury setback for Raducanu after Miami Open defeat
Andreescu triumphs over Raducanu in epic first-round at Miami Open

Andreescu triumphs over Raducanu in epic first-round at Miami Open