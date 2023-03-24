 
K-pop group Twice become first group to sell out SoFi Stadium

K-pop band Twice are now the first ever group from any country to sell out the SoFi Stadium in California. The group recently came out with their new mini album called Ready To Be.

Last year they became the only K-pop girl group to perform in a stadium in the United States and only the second artist overall to have done so following BTS. They successfully sold out the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles as a part of their encore show for their III world tour.

To add to the list of achievements, they are also set to become the first girl group from any country to be perform as headliners in an NFL stadium in America. They will be performing at MetLife Stadium and the SoFi Stadium as a part of their Ready To Be world tour.

