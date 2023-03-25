 
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Reese Witherspoon selling her company caused divorce from Jim Toth: Report

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Reese Witherspoon’s split from husband, Jim Toth, after 12 years of marriage may have stemmed from a business deal she made two years ago.

According to Us Weekly, a source had told the outlet back in December 5th, 2022, that the couple lived “separately” at the time.

“They live very separate lives and sleep in separate rooms,” the insider told Us exclusively. However, the Cruel Intentions actress and Toth’s partnership was “still very strong” although “the romance just isn’t there anymore.”

The insider continued, “Reese and Jim both are more focused on their careers than each other.”

A second source noted that the success of [Witherspoon’s media company] Hello Sunshine had been a “bonding factor for them.” Toth, 52, who had co-owned the company, “was seriously invested in it,” the source shared. But after selling the company in 2021 — and Witherspoon taking on more acting roles — “they spend more time apart.”

The couple announced their “difficult decision” to divorce in a joint statement via Witherspoon’s IG on Friday, March 24th, 2023. The exes are the parents to son, Tennessee James, 10.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is out son and out entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

The news of the pair’s split comes just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary and two days after Witherspoon’s 47th birthday.

Witherspoon and Toth married three years after the Your Place Or Mine actress finalised her divorce with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava 23, and son Deacon, 19.

