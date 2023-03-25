Imran Khan's focal person Hassaan Niazi gets bail from Quetta court

Hassaan Niazi is taken to be presented before the judicial magistrate in Quetta on March 25, 2023. — Twitter/@FarrukhHabibISF

Niazi was handed over to Quetta police on one-day transit remand.

Case against PTI leader was registered at Quetta's Airport police station.

Judicial magistrate grants bail against Rs100,000 surety bonds.

A court in Quetta Saturday approved the bail application of Hassaan Niazi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's focal person on legal affairs.

A case against Niazi was registered at the provincial capital's Airport police station on March 18 on charges of inciting violence and interfering with police affairs on the complaint of sub-inspector Abdul Elahi.

He was handed over to the Quetta police on a one-day transit remand by an Islamabad district and sessions court, which approved his transit remand a day earlier.

Judicial Magistrate Murid Abbas handed over Niazi to the Quetta Police on their request for a transit remand so that the PTI leader could be taken to Quetta and presented before its judicial magistrate, the Islamabad court said while approving the remand.



The inspector said that while he was on patrol, he was informed that the Chaman Road in Quetta had been blocked by 150 people. The case stated that PTI leader Inayatullah Kakar and others were raising slogans against the possible arrest of Imran Khan. Niazi was not nominated in the FIR by the Quetta police.



During today's proceedings, Niazi was presented in the judicial magistrate's court under tight security. Media representatives were also not allowed to enter the court premises, Geo News reported.

Later, the judicial magistrate granted bail to Niazi against surety bonds worth Rs100,000, after which the police escorted Niazi back under tight security.

Details of the case

According to the details of the case against Niazi that have come to light, Khan’s focal person was not named in the Quetta case, and was arrested among unknown suspects.

A case was registered on March 18 on the complaint of the Airport Quetta Police Station sub-inspector.

According to the sub-inspector, when he was on patrol on said date, he was informed that 150 people had blocked the Quetta-Chaman Road.

Subsequently, a case was registered in Quetta against the protestors under the provisions of incitement, official interference, and other provisions.

As per the first information report (FIR), PTI leader Inayatullah Kakar and others were creating provocations and raising slogans to protest against the PTI chief’s arrest.

The FIR also alleged that the protestors were inciting people and using foul language.

The complainant reported in the FIR, that he had tried to reason with the protestors, but they blocked the road for an hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week the Punjab Police in Lahore raided Khan’s residence to arrest him under the orders of an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case. This resulted in a stand-off that lasted several days between the police and PTI supporters who had gathered outside Khan’s residence.

On March 18, Khan finally appeared before the court where Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal cancelled his non-bailable arrest warrants after an hours-long drama at the Federal Judicial Complex.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 30 and told the parties in the case that arguments will take place during the next hearing and also ordered Khan to ensure his presence.