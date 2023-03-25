Imran Khan secures bail from Lahore ATC in three cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at anti-terrorism court in Lahore on March 25, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Imran Khan appears before anti-terrorism court.

Cases were filed against PTI chief at Race Course Police Station.

LHC granted bail in same cases last week.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court approved the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three terrorism cases filed against him on Saturday.

The former prime minister appeared before the court to secure bail in three cases including the Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interference in state affairs.

These cases were registered against the PTI chief at the Race Course police station under anti-terror, aiding and abetting provisions.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to Khan in the same cases and directed the former premier to approach the relevant court in this matter.

The former prime minister, who reached the court, wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the investigation but there is a fear of arrest by the police.

During the hearing, the court directed the former PM to be a part of the investigation and not be absent on any hearing date.

The ATC granted Khan bail in three cases till April 4 in return for surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case.

'Next action plan'

Speaking to media persons outside the court, Khan said that he will announce the next action plan during today's gathering.



"They have turned this country into occupied Kashmir by placing containers everywhere but the nation will break all barriers and reach the jalsa today," he added.

The PTI chief also claimed that about 1,600 party workers have been arrested.

The party is set to hold a public gathering at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan at 9pm after Taraweeh.

However, the police launched a crackdown against Pakistan PTI workers ahead of the party's gathering, while some roads leading to the location have been blocked, Geo News reported on Saturday.