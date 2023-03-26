Hassan Niazi arrested again after being granted bail

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Focal Person on Legal Affairs Hassan Niazi being brought to court. — Twitter/PTI

Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been arrested by the Quetta police under Section 3 of the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) late Saturday.



He was apprehended for attacking police officers and causing chaos near the Judicial Complex in G-11, Islamabad.

The Balochistan police team took Niazi's custody from outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad and transferred him to Quetta. He was arrested under 3MPO, hours after a judicial magistrate in Quetta had granted him bail against a surety bond worth Rs100,000, following a bail plea filed by the PTI's lawyer forum.

Although the officials of the PTI's lawyer forum were outside the jail, Niazi was not released and was instead transferred from jail to the Saddar police station. Meanwhile, the Lahore police have requested his custody.

On March 18, the Quetta Airport police station had filed a case against Niazi on charges of inciting violence and interfering with police affairs, based on a complaint by Inspector Abdullah.

The complaint stated that while on patrol, the sub-inspector received information that 150 people, including Inayatullah Kakar and others, had blocked Chaman Road in Quetta. Despite the police's attempts to disperse them, the demonstrators blocked the road for one hour.

It should be noted that Niazi was not named in the FIR by the Quetta police.

Niazi's arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown on PTI workers who the police claim have assaulted law enforcement personnel while they were performing their duties in Islamabad.