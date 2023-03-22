Court reserves verdict on Hassan Niazi's plea against physical remand

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Focal Person on Legal Affairs Hassan Niazi being brought to court. — Twitter/PTI

Additional sessions judge Sikandar Khan hears plea.

Prosecutor says Niazi wanted to run away and broke the barrier.

Court to announce reserved verdict after some time.

A district and sessions court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's focal person on legal affairs Hassaan Niazi's plea against his physical remand.

A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved a two-day physical remand of Niazi after he was arrested outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for "misbehaving with the police".

Immediately, after the judicial magistrate approved the remand, the PTI challenged the decision in a district and sessions court.

Additional sessions judge Sikandar Khan heard the plea. Lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court.



During the hearing, the judge questioned the investigation officer (IO) if Niazi underwent a medical examination and from which hospital.

At this, the IO replied that his medical examination was conducted yesterday and he is "completely fine".

The lawyer said that the police want to recover weapons from Niazi, however, they cannot physically torture him.

Afzal said that Niazi did not have any weapons on him as per the first information report (FIR).

"An unknown person had a weapon and run away," he added.

The lawyer said that the judicial magistrate has ordered the police to investigate the matter.

"Physical remand should be granted but for strong reasons," said Afzal, adding that the incident did not even happen of which Niazi has been accused.

He said that there are CCTV cameras installed at the judicial complex, requesting the court to nullify the judicial magistrate's order.

Chaudhry said that there was not any barrier outside the judicial complex that day.

At this, the judge remarked that it is not wrong to conduct a search.

Chaudhry added that one cannot be arrested after a bail plea is filed. "Hassan Niazi's fault is leading the lawyers and being Imran Khan's nephew," he said.

The prosecutor said that the focal person's physical remand is completely in accordance with the law.

"Hassan Niazi tried running away. His weapon and vehicle need to be recovered," he added.

He questioned who was the person with Niazi, saying that his identity is also important.

"Niazi wanted to run away and broke the barrier and this is why he was arrested," added the prosecutor.

He said that there is not any CCTV installed at the place where Niazi tried resisting.

The sessions judge will announce the reserved verdict after some time.