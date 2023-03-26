Shweta Tripathi Sharma talks about much-awaited 'Mirzapur 3'

Shweta Tripathi Sharma rose to fame with thriller series 'Mirzapur'

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma also known as Golu from the most-watched Indian thriller series Mirzapur talks about the new season of the same show.

While talking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Shweta gave a hint revealing how the new season is going to be.

She said about Mirzapur 3: “It will be the biggest BHAUKAAL that you will ever see. It was so much fun shooting for it like mazaa aagya.”

Golu also talked about the relationship she had with the entire cast of the series, said: “The people including the cast and crew, they are all such lovely humans creatively as well as gems in real life. We all have become a family. And I think we need to meet every once in two weeks because now that has become our reality.”

During the interview, Sharma also spoke about facing gender discrimination on the sets. She reveals that, at times, it does make difference seeing co-actors of the opposite gender being treated differently and by different means obviously in a better way.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma featured in films like Masaan, Kanjoos Makhichoos and Haraamkhor. But Mirzapur became the main source of her recognition.