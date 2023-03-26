 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' fails to attract audience to theatres: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Bheed also features Dia Mirza, Ashutish Rana and Pankaj Kapur
'Bheed' also features Dia Mirza, Ashutish Rana and Pankaj Kapur

Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s socio-political drama Bheed didn’t receive a convincing response on the first day of its release; the film barely attracted audience o the theatres.

Expert Akshaye Rathi spoke to Indiatoday sharing his thoughts on why the cinegoers didn’t take the film well. He stated: “The kind of tickets sold is the result of demand and supply. And Bheed, at least at the onset, is not the kind that was expected to take any kind of opening. It was always meant to be a film that would do anything through word of mouth. It predominantly had to rely on the reviews and the report that came out after day 1.”

“And with that being mixed, you never know where it will head. Of course, as someone from the entertainment industry, I always hope and pray that every film that the industry has invested in does something and gets returns. So we are hoping that something gets out of it and, if nothing else, then at least the sale of its streaming and satellite rights through which the producers recover. So, fingers crossed for that.”

Bheed is based on the dark coronavirus times that created borders within the country. Besides Rajkumar and Bhumi, the film also features Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza and Pankaj Kapur. 

More From Showbiz:

Zeenat Aman's kids introduces her to 'memes', actor thinks they are 'creative'

Zeenat Aman's kids introduces her to 'memes', actor thinks they are 'creative'
'RRR' won an Oscar because of Ajay Devgn?

'RRR' won an Oscar because of Ajay Devgn?
Shweta Tripathi Sharma talks about much-awaited 'Mirzapur 3'

Shweta Tripathi Sharma talks about much-awaited 'Mirzapur 3'
Sunil Grover recalls time when he was replaced in show

Sunil Grover recalls time when he was replaced in show

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor send love to Anshula Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor send love to Anshula Kapoor

Kiara Advani says ‘This man has my whole heart’ for Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani says ‘This man has my whole heart’ for Sidharth Malhotra

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make red carpet appearance together

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make red carpet appearance together

Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to relax after being called ‘Mrs Kohli’

Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to relax after being called ‘Mrs Kohli’
Sara Ali Khan confesses she used divorce to emotionally blackmail Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan confesses she used divorce to emotionally blackmail Saif Ali Khan
Arjun Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital, fans compare him to Kabir Singh

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital, fans compare him to Kabir Singh