Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu kickstart shoot for 'The Crew'

Kriti Sanon shares a post to make the official announcement

The much-anticipated project The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu have finally entered the shooting phase.

Kriti, taking it to her Instagram, shared the exciting news with her fans by posting the picture of a movie clapper that had The Crew written on it.

She captioned the post: “New beginning!!! Toooooo excited for this one! The feeling of a new story, a new character… this journey will be a memorable one! @rheakapoor @ektakapoor @rajoosworld @anujdhawan13. Butterflies dancing in my stomach. Wish me luck guys! Missing my girl gang.. @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful.”

Meanwhile, producer Rhea Kapoor also shared the same image and announced that the shoot has finally begun. She made the announcement on a very special day .i.e. her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday.



Kapoor wrote: “Is this real life? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! I love you!”

Kareena also reacted to the exciting news. She wrote: “So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaa.”



Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in film Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Tabu is gearing up for the release of upcoming film Bholaa with Ajay Devgn.