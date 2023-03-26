 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially ‘chipped’ Windsor House’s armor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially managed to ‘chip away’ at Windsor House’s armor.

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially ‘made a chip’ in the Windsor brand.

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issues these claims and accusations.

According to NZ Herald “Charles has not made a single, solitary outward concession to his son and daughter-in-law.”

“There have not been any apologies, any admissions that maybe the royal family could have done more or that they might have erred in the slightest.”

“Overall, they are doing just fine and the Sussexes’ various brickbats have not really made much of a mark.”

So much so that they’ve managed to take a ‘serious hit’ and fallen “to an all-time low in January and then falling even further to a lower all-time low in February.”

More From Entertainment:

Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans

Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans
K-pop group Stray Kids celebrate fifth anniversary

K-pop group Stray Kids celebrate fifth anniversary

Ariana Grande marks 10th anniversary of 'The Way' she recorded with late Mac Miller

Ariana Grande marks 10th anniversary of 'The Way' she recorded with late Mac Miller
BTS’ Jimin announces two remixes of his title track

BTS’ Jimin announces two remixes of his title track
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle paying the price of a ‘failed PR campaign’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle paying the price of a ‘failed PR campaign’
BTS’ Jimin makes entrance into Spotify Global Top 50

BTS’ Jimin makes entrance into Spotify Global Top 50
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his top 4 favorite movies

‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his top 4 favorite movies
Kate Middleton, Prince William both want fourth baby?

Kate Middleton, Prince William both want fourth baby?
King Charles honours soldiers with roles in Queen’s funeral

King Charles honours soldiers with roles in Queen’s funeral
'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie
Royals ‘only bit bruised’ while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost everything

Royals ‘only bit bruised’ while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost everything
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham