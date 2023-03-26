Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially ‘chipped’ Windsor House’s armor

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially ‘made a chip’ in the Windsor brand.

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issues these claims and accusations.

According to NZ Herald “Charles has not made a single, solitary outward concession to his son and daughter-in-law.”

“There have not been any apologies, any admissions that maybe the royal family could have done more or that they might have erred in the slightest.”

“Overall, they are doing just fine and the Sussexes’ various brickbats have not really made much of a mark.”

So much so that they’ve managed to take a ‘serious hit’ and fallen “to an all-time low in January and then falling even further to a lower all-time low in February.”