Sunday Mar 26 2023
Elderly, differently-abled, women should also get free flour bags: PM

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Free Flour Distribution Points established as part of Prime Ministers Ramzan Relief Package for deserving families in Sargodha on March 26, 2023. — APP
MULTAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday undertook visits to various free atta (wheat flour) distribution points in Multan and other districts of south Punjab and ordered officials to extend maximum assistance to the elderly and differently-abled people at the centres.

Elderly, disabled persons and women should get free atta bags without any trouble, the prime minister said during his visit to the free atta centre set up at the District Sports Ground in Multan.

The premier asked officials to lift the atta bags for elderly and differently-abled persons who cannot lift the 10kg bag and help them reach their bicycle or motorcycle.

At this, the officials informed PM Shehbaz that they have been already deputed to extend whatever help the elderly people, women, and disabled persons needed.

the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the Multan administration for making the best arrangements at the atta distribution points.

He further said people should not face difficulties during the month of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is talking to people at the free flour distribution point set up at Bahawalpur Stadium on March 26, 2023. — APP
The prime minister also talked to the poor assembled at the district sports ground including the differently-abled persons and asked them if they were facing difficulties in getting free flour bags and the level of facilities at the atta distribution centres. He also issued orders to the local administration to take immediate measures to resolve complaints of the people on the spot.

The premier also went to the counter set up exclusively for differently-abled persons and talked to them for some time.

They thanked the prime minister for extending free flour facilities to the impoverished segments of society.

PM Shehbaz witnessed the process of distribution of free flour bags at the centre and emphasised that officials should supervise the operation personally and extend maximum assistance to differently-abled persons, elderly people particularly women so that they can get free bags of wheat flour without any trouble.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits the free flour distribution centre at Sports Ground as part of Prime Ministers Ramazan Relief Package for deserving families in Multan on March 26, 2023. — APP
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Multan Commissioner Amir Khatak, Regional Police Officer Suhail Ahmad, and Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir were present on the occasion.

The commissioner and DC informed the prime minister that 75 counters have been set up at the Multan centre which they described as the biggest centre in south Punjab. They said that 20,000 flour bags of 10 kilograms would be distributed among the poor and over 6,500 bags had already been distributed by mid-day, today.

They said that sheds were set up for the people and adequate arrangements for drinking water were in place. The officials also briefed the prime minister on Ramazan Package and arrangements made for its implementation.

Earlier, the prime minister had also visited wheat flour centres at Bahawalpur where he reviewed arrangements for free atta distribution and witnessed the process.

