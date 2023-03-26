'PTI press release': PM Shehbaz chastises president for supporting 'one-sided, anti-govt' views

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and President Arif Alvi (R). — AFP/PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday that his letter regarding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections read like a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) press release which is "blatantly partisan in nature" and supports the Imran Khan-led party's "one-sided and anti-government" views.

The president on Friday had penned a letter to PM Shehbaz, urging him to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders in relation to the general elections in both provinces.

The move came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the upcoming elections in Punjab — initially scheduled to be held on April 30 — citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change in plans.

In his letter, the president emphasised that all concerned executive authorities of the federal and provincial governments should be directed to refrain from abuse of human rights and also to assist the ECP to hold general elections in the two provinces, within the timeframe, in compliance with the apex court’s order, to avoid further complications including contempt of court.

However, the prime minister, in his letter, stated that the president's letter to him was one-sided and held anti-government views.

"You openly express anti-government views and your letter was not reflective of the president's constitutional role and this is what you're constantly doing," wrote the premier.

Criticising the president, PM Shehbaz said that the head of state followed former prime minister Imran Khan's unconstitutional instructions by dissolving the National Assembly — which was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court on April 7.



He added that President Alvi failed to fulfil the constitutional duty to administer the oath to him as the prime minister under Article 91, clause 5.



"Despite the foregoing and several other instances, where you actively worked towards undermining a constitutionally elected government, I have made all-out efforts to maintain a good working relationship with you. However, the contents of your letter, its tone and language has compelled me to respond to it," the premier stated.



