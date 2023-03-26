 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Monica Chaudhary recalls when Kangana Ranaut replaced unwell male lead in play

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Monica Chaudhary calls Kangana an inspiration, praises Ranbir Kapoor
Monica Chaudhary calls Kangana an inspiration, praises Ranbir Kapoor 

Monica Chaudhary played a prodigal role in Tu Jhoothi Mai Makaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. She was convincing in her role and has garnered appreciative feedbacks from the audiences. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she reflected on her journey in Bollywood.

Talking about how Kangana has inspired her as an artist, she talked about the event when Kangana replaced a male lead in play, she said, “Once there was a play where one male actor fell sick and Kangana replaced him. None of the actors had prepared for it. She memorised the lines and played the male character with a moustache. He speaks about how an actor should be prepared like her to grab an opportunity.”

She also talked about Ranbir as an actor, she said, “Ranbir is my favourite actor so I can't agree more. He is one of the best actors in your country right now. He is extremely intelligent and knows what he does, especially with rom-com. I don’t know who shined and who did not, I just know every character shines a lot. I am Ranbir’s biggest admirer.”

More From Showbiz:

Singer Shilpa Rao calls Lucknow ‘special place’

Singer Shilpa Rao calls Lucknow ‘special place’
Rajkummar Rao gives his two cents on viral interview with Sonam Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao gives his two cents on viral interview with Sonam Kapoor
Manoj Bajpayee reveals ‘why’ he was casted in Veer Zaara

Manoj Bajpayee reveals ‘why’ he was casted in Veer Zaara
'Karan Arjun' initially featured Shah Rukh Khan with THIS actor not Salman

'Karan Arjun' initially featured Shah Rukh Khan with THIS actor not Salman
Feroze Khan, Muneeb Butt settle months-long feud over private information leak

Feroze Khan, Muneeb Butt settle months-long feud over private information leak

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu kickstart shoot for 'The Crew'

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu kickstart shoot for 'The Crew'
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot soon?:Reports

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot soon?:Reports
Deepika Padukone slays in black silk saree, fans are 'obsessed'

Deepika Padukone slays in black silk saree, fans are 'obsessed'
Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' beats Ali Fazal's 'Mirzapur' on Amazon Prime

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' beats Ali Fazal's 'Mirzapur' on Amazon Prime
Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' fails to attract audience to theatres: Here's why

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' fails to attract audience to theatres: Here's why
Zeenat Aman's kids introduces her to 'memes', actor thinks they are 'creative'

Zeenat Aman's kids introduces her to 'memes', actor thinks they are 'creative'
'RRR' won an Oscar because of Ajay Devgn?

'RRR' won an Oscar because of Ajay Devgn?