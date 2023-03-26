Monica Chaudhary recalls when Kangana Ranaut replaced unwell male lead in play

Monica Chaudhary calls Kangana an inspiration, praises Ranbir Kapoor

Monica Chaudhary played a prodigal role in Tu Jhoothi Mai Makaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. She was convincing in her role and has garnered appreciative feedbacks from the audiences. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she reflected on her journey in Bollywood.

Talking about how Kangana has inspired her as an artist, she talked about the event when Kangana replaced a male lead in play, she said, “Once there was a play where one male actor fell sick and Kangana replaced him. None of the actors had prepared for it. She memorised the lines and played the male character with a moustache. He speaks about how an actor should be prepared like her to grab an opportunity.”

She also talked about Ranbir as an actor, she said, “Ranbir is my favourite actor so I can't agree more. He is one of the best actors in your country right now. He is extremely intelligent and knows what he does, especially with rom-com. I don’t know who shined and who did not, I just know every character shines a lot. I am Ranbir’s biggest admirer.”