PTI Chairman Imran Khan on way to Islamabad to appear before courts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has departed from his Zaman Park residence for Islamabad to appear before courts in different cases.

The former prime minister is expected to appear at the Islamabad High Court and Judicial Complex in the federal capital.

The PTI chief will appear in IHC to seek bail in seven cases registered against him following the vandalism at the judicial complex during his last visit. Multiple cases were registered against the former prime minister at Islamabad's Ramna, CTD and Golra police stations.

SSP to deal with security arrangements

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police tweeted that an important meeting was chaired by the inspector-general over the expected court appearance of Imran Khan to discuss security arrangements.

Senior officers, including the operations DIG and SSP, attended the meeting despite being injured. It was decided that field supervision of security arrangements will be taken care of by SSP Yasir Afridi.

Amir Kiyani has been entrusted with coordination on behalf of the PTI, while Malik Jameel Zafar will be the head of coordination between the police and PTI through Kiyani.

A central control room has been established at the Safe City Headquarters, the Islamabad police further shared.

Meanwhile, Section 144 is in force in Islamabad and violators will be arrested.

In light of court orders, only concerned persons will be allowed to enter the court premises, the police tweeted.

Earlier, the Islamabad police spokesperson had said there was no information regarding Imran Khan's possible court appearance. He had said, however, that the Islamabad police would make security arrangements in light of court orders.

Pemra bans live coverage

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), hours before the PTI’s chief’s departure, imposed a ban on the live and recorded coverage of rallies, public gatherings and processions by any party, organisation and individual being held in Islamabad today.

The regulator said that it was imposing the ban as the vandalism during the PTI chief’s last appearance at the judicial complex had “created chaos and panic” among the viewers and police.

Pemra said the airing of such content was a violation of the Supreme Court judgment in a suo motu case and rules of the regulator. It warned that the license of TV channels airing such content will be suspended in case of non-compliance.