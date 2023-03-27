 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Parineeti Chopra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Parineeti Chopra's visit to Manish Malhotra's adds fuel to her wedding rumours with Raghav

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s dating rumours is the latest buzz of the town; amidst all the rumours, the actress was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence.

As per the sources, Parineeti and Raghav will be getting married soon. But the couple have not announced anything yet.

The Ishaqzaade actress was clicked by the paparazzi last night outside the designer’s home wearing a black coloured one shoulder midi dress paired with matching black heels. She carried a green and black handbag along with her outfit. She smiled and posed for the paps before entering the place.

Parineeti’s visit to Manish’s home is creating more buzz. Now, the fans are speculating that she is visiting the designer for her bridal dress trials. One of the fans commented: “Bridal outfit in the making???” while another wrote: “And I hope the outfit won't be pink.”

Chadha and Chopra are old friends. The two of them studied together at the London School of Economics. They have been spotted together more than one time outside restuarnats for lunch and dinner. Everybody is now waiting for the official announcement of the duo's relationship.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is all set to feature in Imtiaz Ali’s next film Chamkila along with Diljit Dosanjh, reports Pinkvilla. 

