Monday Mar 27 2023
Manoj Bajpayee talks about his tiff with 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director

Monday Mar 27, 2023

India’s most talented actors Manoj Bajpayee unveils that him and director Anurag Kashyap engaged in a tiff before Gangs of Wasseypur.

During an interview with Humans of Bombay, he revealed how the matter resolved between them with just phone call from the director.

Manoj revealed: “I got a call around 10:30 pm, that was the time I was about to retire for the day. It was a call from Anurag Kashyap, who I had not spoken to for many years. We had some conflict issues which had not been sorted out, but that one call kind of demolished all the issues.”

He further shared how Gangs of Wasseypur happened. While talking about the same, he added: “(Over the phone), Anurag said he has something to offer to me and would I like to read it. So he sent me his car, I went to his office, he read out the script to me. And I said, ‘Please order a red wine bottle.’ He ordered two bottles instead, we toasted and that is how Sardar Khan happened.”

Gangs of Wasseypur is the most-admired film of Anurag Kashyap that released in 2012. The film had a whole lot of talented actors in it including: Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkumar Rao, Piyush Mishra, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Jaideep Ahlawat and many others, reports Indiatoday. 

