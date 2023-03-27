Supreme Court takes up PTI plea on KP, Punjab polls

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in the evening hours, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 7, 2022. — Reuters

The Supreme Court is holding a hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea regarding the date for general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Monday).

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, is hearing the plea.

Apart from the CJP, the bench includes Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

The PTI decided to move the apex court following the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone the Punjab polls from April 30 to October 8 after financial and security authorities expressed their inability to support the electoral process.

In light of the Supreme Court’s split ruling last month, President Arif Alvi had announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting with the ECP.

Following the ECP's announcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also urged the electoral body to also hold the general elections on the same date (October 8) as the Punjab polls given the growing security threats from terror groups operating from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border regions.

Hearing

At the outset of the hearing, PTI's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that contempt of court has been committed thrice.

"When was the election schedule issued?" questioned CJP Bandial.

The PTI's counsel replied that the schedule was issued on March 8. "The Election Commission did not have the authority to give a date for the elections," he added.

Barrister Zafar said that the KP governor failed to give a date for the polls in the province despite the Supreme Court's orders.

He added that the president, after consultation with the ECP, gave April 30 as the date for polls.

Barrister Zafar said that the apex court had ordered the ECP to fix the earliest date for elections after the completion of the 90-day period.

"Fixing a date for the polls far later after the 90-day deadline was also contempt of court," he said, adding that the ECP has either changed or suspended the Constitution.

The Ministry of Interior and Defence refused to provide security personnel, he added.

Zafar said that the Constitution does not allow the postponement of elections on the basis of the administration's non-cooperation.

"What guarantee is there that the situation will be better in October?" he questioned,

"What do you want from Supreme Court?" Justice Mandokhail asked the PTI lawyer.

At this, the PTI's counsel said that the top court should ensure the implementation of the Constitution and its order.

Justice Mandokhail remarked it was the high court's job to ensure the implementation of the orders.

"Elections will never be held if the reason for lack of funds is accepted," said Zafar, adding that the matter was just not confined to the execution of the court orders.

"One high court cannot hear the matter of elections in two provinces," said Barrister Zafar.

He added that the Supreme Court had announced its decision using its authority, which still prevailed.

“ECP’s decision became a hurdle in the way of the Supreme Court ruling.”

The PTI's counsel said that only Supreme Court could decide better whether the orders were violated or not. "It is a matter of fundamental rights of the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.

— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.