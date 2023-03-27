 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 27 2023
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif dedicates photo album to 'BFF' Karishma Kohli on 36th birthday

Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Katrina also praises Karishma for fighting her difficulties with 'strength and courage'

Katrina Kaif wishes best friend, who is also a filmmaker, Karishma Kohli on her 36th birthday with a photo album.

Katrina shared a series of memorable pictures of her and Karishma and also penned a long note for her.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress wrote: “My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it’s your very special 36th birthday, anyone who says otherwise is wrong.”

“Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives, your kindness, warmth, and positivity… .. through these years I’ve seen you battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me…..”

"Whenever you are around things are sunnier better and the world is just that much brighter…”

“Heres to doing the rest of life together. Through the good times and the stormy weathers and the adventures. Love uuuuuuuu.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in film Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 that is slated to release in theatres this Diwali. Moreover, she also has Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas in the pipeline, reports Indiatoday. 

