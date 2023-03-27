Ravi Kishan reveals he has been victim of ‘casting couch’

Ravi Kishan revisits time he was offered to be a part of casting couch

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan who is also a politician now, in a recent interview revealed that he was once offered ‘coffee’ by an actress who is a ‘big shot’ in industry now.

In an interview with Indian Express, he revealed, “Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape. My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty, I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented.”

Narrating struggles of his life, he said, “I come from a village which is located near Banaras. My father was a priest, I always wanted to become an actor since my childhood. In fact, I even took up the role of Sita in a Ramlila to pursue my passion, however, my father did not like me acting. On the other hand, my mother always supported me. She wanted me to fulfill my dream and pursue my passion for acting. That’s why, one fine day, my mother handed me ₹500 and with that money, I fled to Mumbai to follow my passion. Till date, even during the middle of elections when I am travelling, I call my mother to understand the situation on the ground. She's very smart and clever and has been my support system all my life.”