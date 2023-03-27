 
time Monday Mar 27 2023
Jennifer Lawrence spotted out with husband and son in New York

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence was snapped enjoying spring with family over the weekend in New York 

On Sunday, March 26, Jennifer Lawrence was seen out and about with her husband Cooke Maroney, and their one-year-old son Cy.

Jennifer, 32, carried miscellaneous items with her, while her husband, Maroney was pushing their son's stroller, according to Daily Mail.

The Hunger Games actress looked stylish in a black turtleneck tucked into billowing belted jeans. She layered with a black coat and hung a leather purse over her shoulder.

The couple shielded their eyes with dark shades as they took a stroll around Big Apple.

