Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Prince Harry 'barely exchanged a word' with William on Queen funeral

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Prince William did not speak a word with one another at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The brothers, along with other family members paid homage to Her Majesty in September 2022.

Explaining details from the day, Harry admits: "When the funeral finally took place, Willy and I, barely exchanging a word, took our familiar places, set off on our familiar journey, behind yet another coffin draped in the Royal Standard, sitting atop another horse-pulled gun carriage."

He notices: "Same route, same sights—though this time, unlike at previous funerals, we were shoulder to shoulder. Also, music was playing."

