 
menu menu menu
world
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
AFP

Umrah pilgrim bus crash leaves 20 dead in Saudi Arabia

By
AFP

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Pilgrim bus crash in Saudi kills 20: state media.—Twitter
Pilgrim bus crash in Saudi kills 20: state media.—Twitter 
  • Victims had "different nationalities," state media.
  • Vehicle "collided with a bridge, overturned and caught fire": media. 
  • First week of Ramadan is a busy time for umrah pilgrimages.

RIYADH: A bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Makkah burst into flames after a collision on a bridge on Monday, killing 20 people and injuring more than two dozen others, Saudi state media reported.

The incident in the southern province of Asir highlights persistent challenges to safely transporting worshippers to Mecca and Medina, the holiest cities in Islam.

It comes during the first week of Ramadan, a busy time for umrah pilgrimages, and just months before millions of Muslims are expected to make the annual hajj pilgrimage.

"According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29," the state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel reported.

It said the victims had "different nationalities" but did not mention them or provide a breakdown.

The channel said the bus had "car trouble", without specifying, while the private newspaper Okaz said the accident resulted from an issue with the brakes.

The vehicle "then collided with a bridge, overturned and caught fire".

Footage broadcast on Al-Ekhbariya showed a reporter standing in front of what appeared to be the burnt-out shell of the bus.

Transporting worshippers around Saudi Arabia’s holy sites is a perilous task, particularly during the hajj when roads can be chaotic with buses creating interminable traffic jams.

In October 2019, some 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near Medina.

Yet pilgrimages are an essential component of a burgeoning tourism sector that Saudi officials hope will help diversify the kingdom’s economy away from fossil fuels.

More From World:

It's a new way of cheating in elections, says Donald Trump on ongoing cases

It's a new way of cheating in elections, says Donald Trump on ongoing cases
Nashville school shooting leaves six dead, Joe Biden calls for ban on assault weapons

Nashville school shooting leaves six dead, Joe Biden calls for ban on assault weapons
Afghan girls struggle with poor internet as they turn to online classes

Afghan girls struggle with poor internet as they turn to online classes
EU approves deal to phase out fossil fuel cars by 2035

EU approves deal to phase out fossil fuel cars by 2035

Russian missiles pound east Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens

Russian missiles pound east Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens
US lawmaker condemns Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

US lawmaker condemns Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion
Germany on standstill after largest strike in decades

Germany on standstill after largest strike in decades
Pakistani origin Humza Yousaf wins race to be Scotland's next leader

Pakistani origin Humza Yousaf wins race to be Scotland's next leader
Six killed, several injured in blast near foreign ministry in Kabul

Six killed, several injured in blast near foreign ministry in Kabul
Donald Trump launched incendiary statements on 'rumours', says lawyer

Donald Trump launched incendiary statements on 'rumours', says lawyer
US ‘very in favour’ of possible TikTok ban but it could impact economy

US ‘very in favour’ of possible TikTok ban but it could impact economy
Pakistanis among 190 migrants saved by rescue ship disembark in Bari

Pakistanis among 190 migrants saved by rescue ship disembark in Bari