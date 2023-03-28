 
Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Kajol reveals how she feels about daughter Nysa Devgn’s 'popularity'

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Nysa Devgn does not have any public account yet she has a great fan following
Kajol has finally spoke up about her daughter Nysa Devgn’s popularity, says she feels proud.

Despite not having any public account Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has a great fan following. But that popularity does not hinder her mother.

While speaking about the same: the My Name is Khan actress told HindustanTimes: “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes.”

“All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

Nysa has a lot of fan pages that share her beautiful pictures. They actually love to see her pictures clicked by the media, or pictures of her chilling with friends.

Just recently, one of Devgn’s photoshoot pictures wearing a red Anita Dongre’s outfit went viral on social media. Netizens praised her beauty and compared her with Kajol, reported Pinkvilla.

One of the fans wrote: “She got it from her mama”, while another wrote: “She is looking like her mom Kajol here.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in film Salaam Venky that also had a cameo appearance of superstar Aamir Khan. The film was directed by Revathy. 

