Imran Khan ready to partake in APC for 'upholding Constitution'

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his party workers on March 23, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/ PTI

PTI Chairman Imran Khan adopts a conciliatory tone.

He blames Sanaullah for playing role in assassinating bid.

Govt trying to pressurise top judiciary, ex-premier says.

Contrary to his traditional stance that he would never hold talks with the “crooks and looters” — the terms he often uses for the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that he was ready to sit in the all party conference (APC) for “upholding the Constitution”.

Khan made the remarks during a meeting with Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan, who called on him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore today.

During the meeting, the PTI chairman, then in the same breath added: “PDM is not a political alliance but a group of thieves.”

Dubbing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a “coward man”, Khan, who was ousted from the government following a no-confidence vote in April last year, claimed that the security czar had played a key role in his attempted murder conspiracy.

On November 3, the PTI chief was attacked during his party's “Azadi March” rally in Wazirabad, which he kickstarted to call for immediate elections and protest against the PDM-led government in the centre.

“I have already disclosed the names of two other characters involved in the assassination plot,” he added.

Referring to his recent statement in which he had said that “either Imran exists [politically], or we do”, the PTI chief vowed that he would take legal action against the “death threat” and “intention”.

He declared Sanaullah a member of the “terror mafia”.

Talking about the upcoming elections, Khan urged his party works to carry on their election campaign in line with the April 30 schedule — which has been moved forward to October 8.

It would be a violation of the law if the elections are not held on the date announced by the president, he added. The PTI chairman termed “elections” the death of the mafia.

The deposed prime minister said the incumbent rulers were hurling allegations against the top judiciary to pressurise it. He recalled that they had "attacked the Supreme Court" in the past.