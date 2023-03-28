 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan ready to partake in APC for 'upholding Constitution'

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his party workers on March 23, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/ PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his party workers on March 23, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/ PTI  

  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan adopts a conciliatory tone.
  • He blames Sanaullah for playing role in assassinating bid.
  • Govt trying to pressurise top judiciary, ex-premier says.

Contrary to his traditional stance that he would never hold talks with the “crooks and looters” — the terms he often uses for the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that he was ready to sit in the all party conference (APC) for “upholding the Constitution”.

Khan made the remarks during a meeting with Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan, who called on him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore today.

During the meeting, the PTI chairman, then in the same breath added: “PDM is not a political alliance but a group of thieves.”

Dubbing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a “coward man”, Khan, who was ousted from the government following a no-confidence vote in April last year, claimed that the security czar had played a key role in his attempted murder conspiracy.

On November 3, the PTI chief was attacked during his party's “Azadi March” rally in Wazirabad, which he kickstarted to call for immediate elections and protest against the PDM-led government in the centre.

“I have already disclosed the names of two other characters involved in the assassination plot,” he added.

Referring to his recent statement in which he had said that “either Imran exists [politically], or we do”, the PTI chief vowed that he would take legal action against the “death threat” and “intention”.

He declared Sanaullah a member of the “terror mafia”.

Talking about the upcoming elections, Khan urged his party works to carry on their election campaign in line with the April 30 schedule — which has been moved forward to October 8.

It would be a violation of the law if the elections are not held on the date announced by the president, he added. The PTI chairman termed “elections” the death of the mafia.

The deposed prime minister said the incumbent rulers were hurling allegations against the top judiciary to pressurise it. He recalled that they had "attacked the Supreme Court" in the past.

More From Pakistan:

Govt tables bill in NA to amend CJP’s suo motu powers

Govt tables bill in NA to amend CJP’s suo motu powers
Elections to be held across country on October 8, reiterates Rana Sanaullah

Elections to be held across country on October 8, reiterates Rana Sanaullah
Elderly woman loses life in struggle for free flour

Elderly woman loses life in struggle for free flour
Cabinet approves bill to amend top court’s suo motu powers

Cabinet approves bill to amend top court’s suo motu powers
Pakistani peacekeepers save South Sudan's communities from floods via dykes: UN

Pakistani peacekeepers save South Sudan's communities from floods via dykes: UN
ALERT: HEC halts admissions to university in Karachi

ALERT: HEC halts admissions to university in Karachi
MQM-P rejects ongoing first-ever digital census

MQM-P rejects ongoing first-ever digital census
Hajj 2023: Will application submission deadline be extended?

Hajj 2023: Will application submission deadline be extended?
How many cases registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad?

How many cases registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad?
No talks with Imran Khan unless he apologises to public: PM Shehbaz

No talks with Imran Khan unless he apologises to public: PM Shehbaz
Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi taken into custody by Karachi police

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi taken into custody by Karachi police
Pakistan backs out of democracy summit, ready to engage with US bilaterally

Pakistan backs out of democracy summit, ready to engage with US bilaterally