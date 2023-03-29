 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza reveals 'she played an extra for songs at her intial career days'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Dia Mirza also shares details of her first ever music video
Dia Mirza also shares details of her first ever music video

Dia Mirza reveals that her road to success was no piece of cake, recalls how she played an extra for a song to earn money.

“I played as what they call an extra in a song. It made me enough money to go and shoot my first professional portfolio.”

Dia recalled working as a background dancer for a song Jumbalakka from a Tamil movie En Swasa Kaatre.

“We shot for the song in Ramoji Rao Film City. I was there with 4-5 friends and we had a great time. Raju Sundaram was dancing, Mink was part of the song, it was a great experience. And we earned good money so that we could go back and do the things that we wanted to do.”

The Love Breakups Zindagi actress further spilled beans about her first ever music video that she shot at the age of 15.

"It was composed by M M Keeravani. We shot the video entirely in Hyderabad. I have been looking for the song on YouTube”, added Mirza.

Dia Mirza worked really hard to get herself recognized in the Bollywood film industry. Once she succeeded in doing do, she managed to rule hearts with her phenomenal acting talent in films like; Dus, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and many more, reports ETimes. 

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar praises Gauri Khan's 'aesthetic sense' as she renovates his home

Karan Johar praises Gauri Khan's 'aesthetic sense' as she renovates his home
Aditya Roy Kapur shares how he feels meeting 'The Night Manager' OG Tom Hiddleston

Aditya Roy Kapur shares how he feels meeting 'The Night Manager' OG Tom Hiddleston
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens on 'how she deals with online trolls'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens on 'how she deals with online trolls'
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about working in 'Bollywood'

Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about working in 'Bollywood'
India to make biopic on Begum Nawazish Ali possibly featuring Mallika Sherawat

India to make biopic on Begum Nawazish Ali possibly featuring Mallika Sherawat
Unknown men attempt to break into Jemima Khan's London house

Unknown men attempt to break into Jemima Khan's London house
Jaya Bachchan comes to Madhuri's support amid 'The Big Bang Theory' remarks

Jaya Bachchan comes to Madhuri's support amid 'The Big Bang Theory' remarks
Kajol reveals how she feels about daughter Nysa Devgn’s 'popularity'

Kajol reveals how she feels about daughter Nysa Devgn’s 'popularity'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to release on THIS date
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay disparity in film industry: 'I am fighting hard'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay disparity in film industry: 'I am fighting hard'
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with yet another adorable photo of Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with yet another adorable photo of Malti Marie
'The Big Bang Theory' lands into legal trouble for using 'derogatory term' against Madhuri Dixit

'The Big Bang Theory' lands into legal trouble for using 'derogatory term' against Madhuri Dixit