Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to shoot ‘Pathaan vs Tiger’ in 2024

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is going to feature in 'Tiger 3' for cameo 

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will begin shooting for the two-hero film helmed by Aditya Chopra by January 2024.

A few days back, news came out that Aditya is planning on making a two-hero film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan that is also being called as Pathaan vs Tiger after witnessing an immense success of films; Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan.

Salman featured in Pathaan for a special cameo with SRK. The scene separately collected a huge fan base.

While talking about that particular action scene, director Siddharth Anand revealed: “They just had so much love for each other, there was just so much positivity, they wanted to give each other space rather than hog a scene or a sequence. They were selfless and that just shows onscreen.”

Before starring in this ambitious project, the duo will collaborate together in Salman’s Tiger 3, reports ETimes.

As per the sources: "Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3, they will be involved in some mind-boggling action. When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, fans went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beating their antagonists to a pulp. Now, it's time for King Khan to repay the compliment in Tiger 3 and we expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow our minds.”

Pathaan vs Tiger film will bring back Salman Khan and Shah Rukh back together on-screen after 30 years. They last collaborated in Karan Arjun in 1995. 

