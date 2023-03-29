 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Web Desk

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' starring Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johanson, trailer released: Watch

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Scarlett Johanson starrer, Asteroid City trailer is here.

Asteroid City, by Wes Anderson, "is set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town. At a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, which is designed to unite students and parents in scholarly competition, chaos ensues as world-changing events take place."

As per Variety, the comedy film's main cast involves Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Chau, and Scarlett Johansson.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson are also part of the featured cast.

Wes Anderson, whose credits include The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, and The Royal Tennenbaums, has helmed the film.

The movie will make a limited theatrical stop on June 16 and will be released in wider cinemas on June 23.

Check out the trailer below:



