 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry won’t get ‘warm welcome’ from King Charles and Prince William

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

As the debate over the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Coronation continues, it is likely that they would not be received ‘warmly’ by the family.

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed Charles is “still furious” with his son for the bombshell accusations made in his memoir, Spare.

He told Fox News, “Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it’s highly doubtful he’d get a warm reception.”

Moreover, he added, “William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust. Charles III is still furious over Harry’s devastating portrayal of his wife, Camilla, as a villainous schemer in his bombshell memoir.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added, “Harry isn’t expected to see any of his family. The rift between the Sussexes and the royal family runs deep.”

Fitzwilliams stated that since the monarch “is not in London and there are no plans for a meeting. William and Kate are away with their children for the Easter holidays.”

The King was due to be away on Monday, March 20th, 2023, on the first official state visit of his reign, but the trip to France was cancelled due to rioting over pension reforms. Charles is now in Germany for three days, officially kicking off his first state tour.

However, briefly the estranged father and son were in the UK at the same time in six months as Harry arrived for his legal case against DailyMail.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez dines with Zayn Malik’s assistant amid romance rumours video

Selena Gomez dines with Zayn Malik’s assistant amid romance rumours
Brad Pitt sells L.A. mansion after 30 years following split with Angelina Jolie video

Brad Pitt sells L.A. mansion after 30 years following split with Angelina Jolie
Jonah Hill is expecting first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill is expecting first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar
Netflix 'The Night Agent' creator explains why killer's identity is different from book

Netflix 'The Night Agent' creator explains why killer's identity is different from book
Harry and Meghan advised not to delay decision over coronation

Harry and Meghan advised not to delay decision over coronation

Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids
Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film

Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film
New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa video

Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa
Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’ video

Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’