Showbiz
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

'Bholaa' has released in theatres today

Kajol pens a review after watching husband Ajay Devgn’s latest released film Bholaa.

Bholaa released in theatres today on March 30. Before the theatrical release, Ajay hosted a private screening which was attended by his close friends and family member including wife Kajol, son Yug and mother Tanuja.

After watching the film, his wife couldn’t stop clapping and cheering for him. She took it to her Instagram and wrote: “Full paisa vasool! @ajaydevgn was clapping and cheering throughout! #Bholaa releasing tomorrow! in 3D.”

Kajol claps and cheers while watching Ajay Devgns Bholaa

The Singham actor has not only played a protagonist in the film but has also been a part of the film as a director. The UA certified film from CBFC has a runtime of 144.49 minutes.

Film Bholaa featuring Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles is the fourth directorial film of the veteran. The film is a Hindi remake of Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The story of the film revolves around a man who returns home to meet her daughter after ten years of imprisonment.

Bholaa also features; Deepak Dobriyal, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Kumar, reports Indiatoday. 

