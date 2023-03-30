'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'

Raashi Khanna made her acting debut with 'Madras Cafe' in 2013

Farzi actress Raashii Khanna beats Shah Rukh Khan on the IMDb list; the actress finally speaks up about the same.

Raashii told the IndianExpress: “As soon as he told me, I ran to another room and called my father. He didn’t understand what the list was but I told him how SRK sir is on the second spot. He too was shocked.”

“Honestly, I thought it was a hoax but later, I did realise it was just a phase. Like he is King Khan and no one can beat him. It was the popularity of the show and people liked my character. But I am really grateful and the child in me was truly excited. It was some milestone, to be honest.”

Khanna shared the spectacular news on her Instagram in February where she posted the list of the IMDb popular indian celebrities. She stood first among all overtaking Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Raashii Khanna is mainly known to feature in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2013 with film Madras Café with John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri. At present, she is being highly appreciated for her powerful performance in amazon Prime series Farzi, reports Indiatoday.

