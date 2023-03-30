 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Raashi Khanna made her acting debut with Madras Cafe in 2013
Raashi Khanna made her acting debut with 'Madras Cafe' in 2013

Farzi actress Raashii Khanna beats Shah Rukh Khan on the IMDb list; the actress finally speaks up about the same.

Raashii told the IndianExpress: “As soon as he told me, I ran to another room and called my father. He didn’t understand what the list was but I told him how SRK sir is on the second spot. He too was shocked.”

“Honestly, I thought it was a hoax but later, I did realise it was just a phase. Like he is King Khan and no one can beat him. It was the popularity of the show and people liked my character. But I am really grateful and the child in me was truly excited. It was some milestone, to be honest.”

Khanna shared the spectacular news on her Instagram in February where she posted the list of the IMDb popular indian celebrities. She stood first among all overtaking Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Raashii Khanna is mainly known to feature in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2013 with film Madras Café with John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri. At present, she is being highly appreciated for her powerful performance in amazon Prime series Farzi, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser
Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral

Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral
Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video

Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video
WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut video

WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut
Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'
Sonam Kapoor 'thanks' Alia Bhatt for sending lovely gifts for baby 'Vayu'

Sonam Kapoor 'thanks' Alia Bhatt for sending lovely gifts for baby 'Vayu'
Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for her latest 'Bollwyood comment'

Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for her latest 'Bollwyood comment'
Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia also sheds light on 'Bollywood' negatavity

Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia also sheds light on 'Bollywood' negatavity
Akshay Kumar thinks film industry needs to ‘restructure’ the existing system

Akshay Kumar thinks film industry needs to ‘restructure’ the existing system

Aishwariya Rai was once rejected for five films

Aishwariya Rai was once rejected for five films

Anubhav Sinha addresses popularity of Bheed

Anubhav Sinha addresses popularity of Bheed