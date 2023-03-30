 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Web Desk

Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Children eat corn on cob as they ride on a car against the setting sun on New Year's Eve in Karachi on Dec 31, 2022. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on account of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's "martyrdom anniversary", a notification said Thursday.

"The Government of Sindh declares 4 April, 2023 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday on the occasion of 44th Martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”, Ex-Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, throughout the Province of Sindh," a notification said.

In line with the notification, all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils are under the administrative control of the provincial government of Sindh — except essential services — will remain closed.

Born on January 5, 1928, Bhutto was a seasoned politician and formed the Pakistan People’s Party — now being led by his maternal grandson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — on November 30, 1967.

Bhutto was hanged after a controversial trial on April 4, 1979, almost two years after General Ziaul Haq imposed martial law and overthrew his government.

PPP has termed his death "judicial murder".

