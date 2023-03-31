PM directs authorities to ensure smooth gas supply during Ramadan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the National Assembly session on March 28, 2023. APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed authorities to guarantee an unbroken supply of gas to citizens during the sacred month of Ramadan, particularly during the times of Iftar and Sehri.



The prime minister's directives come as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend supplies to captive power plants and industries, citing the widening gap between gas supply and demand.



PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting on Thursday where he was given a detailed briefing regarding the issue of low pressure, interruption, and load shedding of gas in Karachi. The issue of gas load shedding in Karachi was resolved at the Prime Minister's behest as the meeting addressed Karachi's citizens' complaints.

PM Shehbaz took strict notice of the gas load shedding issue raised in Parliament a couple of days ago. Speaking at Parliament, PM Shehbaz assured the National Assembly members that his government would address the issue of gas load-shedding, especially during sehr and iftar, as inflation-weary people have been registering complaints.

He called for the adoption of a comprehensive strategy for smooth gas supply to citizens during Ramadan.

Authorities took emergency measures to end gas load shedding. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a supervised process of gas supply with zero tolerance for negligence.

Owing to the widening gap between gas supply and demand, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend supplies to captive power plants and industries.

The gas utility said that the decision has been taken considering the low supply of gas. It stated that due to a reduction in supply, the volume of gas in pipelines has decreased.

SSGC suspends gas supply

Despite protests by Karachiites, the SSGC suspended the gas supply to captive power plants and industries yesterday and said it would restore the supply from 8am today.

Since last week, scores of residents have protested against the suspension of the gas supply.

The suspension of gas supply has made life difficult for people across the country, who find it difficult to cook, especially during sehr and iftar.

The gas utility said that the decision had been taken considering the low gas supply. It stated that due to a reduction in supply, gas volume in pipelines has decreased.