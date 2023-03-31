 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

PM directs authorities to ensure smooth gas supply during Ramadan

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the National Assembly session on March 28, 2023. APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the National Assembly session on March 28, 2023. APP 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed authorities to guarantee an unbroken supply of gas to citizens during the sacred month of Ramadan, particularly during the times of Iftar and Sehri.

The prime minister's directives come as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend supplies to captive power plants and industries, citing the widening gap between gas supply and demand.

PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting on Thursday where he was given a detailed briefing regarding the issue of low pressure, interruption, and load shedding of gas in Karachi. The issue of gas load shedding in Karachi was resolved at the Prime Minister's behest as the meeting addressed Karachi's citizens' complaints.

PM Shehbaz took strict notice of the gas load shedding issue raised in Parliament a couple of days ago. Speaking at Parliament, PM Shehbaz assured the National Assembly members that his government would address the issue of gas load-shedding, especially during sehr and iftar, as inflation-weary people have been registering complaints.

He called for the adoption of a comprehensive strategy for smooth gas supply to citizens during Ramadan.

Authorities took emergency measures to end gas load shedding. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a supervised process of gas supply with zero tolerance for negligence.

Owing to the widening gap between gas supply and demand, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend supplies to captive power plants and industries.

The gas utility said that the decision has been taken considering the low supply of gas. It stated that due to a reduction in supply, the volume of gas in pipelines has decreased.

SSGC suspends gas supply

Despite protests by Karachiites, the SSGC suspended the gas supply to captive power plants and industries yesterday and said it would restore the supply from 8am today.

Since last week, scores of residents have protested against the suspension of the gas supply.

The suspension of gas supply has made life difficult for people across the country, who find it difficult to cook, especially during sehr and iftar.

The gas utility said that the decision had been taken considering the low gas supply. It stated that due to a reduction in supply, gas volume in pipelines has decreased.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman satisfied over passage of SC bill

PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman satisfied over passage of SC bill
Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan
Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi

Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh announces public holiday on April 4
HEC launches capacity building programme for lecturers

HEC launches capacity building programme for lecturers
HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023

HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023
Government employees to get advance salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Government employees to get advance salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr
Imran Khan's arrest warrant in judge threatening case stayed

Imran Khan's arrest warrant in judge threatening case stayed
NAB chairman to receive income equivalent to SC judge

NAB chairman to receive income equivalent to SC judge
Tyrian White case: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Imran Khan’s disqualification plea

Tyrian White case: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Imran Khan’s disqualification plea
Govt to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

Govt to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa
Senate approves Supreme Court bill amid PTI opposition

Senate approves Supreme Court bill amid PTI opposition